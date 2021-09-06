Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $60,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,466,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

