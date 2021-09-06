Commerce Bank Has $48.30 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

