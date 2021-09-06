Commerce Bank Has $50.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

