Commerce Bank Has $52.34 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 503,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 52,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 150,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.