Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.87% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $94,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

