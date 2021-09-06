Commerce Bank Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $55,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,141,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

