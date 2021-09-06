Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91,226 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.81. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

