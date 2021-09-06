Commerce Bank Purchases 23,422 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $97,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $125.39. 4,772,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.