Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,097 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 321,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 85,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.26. 6,630,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

