Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.91 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

