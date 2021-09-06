Commerce Bank Sells 3,568 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.91.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $463.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.