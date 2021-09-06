Commerce Bank Sells 362 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 314,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.