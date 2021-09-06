Commerce Bank Sells 8,282 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $125,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

