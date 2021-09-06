Comparing Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isuzu Motors and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.58 $401.46 million N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isuzu Motors and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 REE Automotive 0 0 2 0 3.00

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.29%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.47% 4.96% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

