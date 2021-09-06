Comparing Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

This table compares Toyota Motor and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.98 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.96 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.91

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Stellantis. Toyota Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toyota Motor and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Stellantis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

