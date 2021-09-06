Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $516.49 or 0.00983087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $341.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

