Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $113,498.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,592.12 or 0.99977971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00049425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.88 or 0.00955978 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00479034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00326570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00077839 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,584,577 coins and its circulating supply is 11,279,515 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

