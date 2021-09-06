Conflux Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,192.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.58 or 0.07580674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $793.82 or 0.01520929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00426350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.70 or 0.00606788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00560021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00375855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

