Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $18,500,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $8,696,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
