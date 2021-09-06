Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Connect Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

CNTB stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $18,500,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $8,696,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.