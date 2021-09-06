Connectome (CNTM) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $203,101.26 and $1.74 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00144357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00770230 BTC.

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

