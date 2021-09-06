Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.81.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $38.48. 1,015,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,509. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $24,316,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.