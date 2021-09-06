Contrasting BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.58 $24.80 million $0.17 42.71 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 16.71 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

