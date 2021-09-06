Convergence Price Tops $0.0366 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Convergence has a total market cap of $37.36 million and $4.15 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

