Cormark Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

