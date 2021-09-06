Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

