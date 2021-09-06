Cortex Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,973,737 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

