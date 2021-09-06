CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.86 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

