Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.55 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average of $386.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.55.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

