Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $47,668,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 5,102,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

