Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.85 ($78.64).

ETR 1COV traded up €0.28 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting €57.28 ($67.39). 770,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

