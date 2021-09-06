Cred Hits 24 Hour Volume of $662,827.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $662,827.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

