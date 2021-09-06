CREDIT (CREDIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $674,843.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 89.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $59,208.98 and approximately $674,843.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

