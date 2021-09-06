Credits Achieves Market Cap of $7.65 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $168,389.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

