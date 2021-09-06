Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$4.51. 2,815,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.94. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.