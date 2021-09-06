Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.61. 41,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 217,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

