CROAT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $233,255.88 and approximately $77.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,051,442 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.