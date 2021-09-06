Crowd Machine (CMCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,181.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $42,415.23 and $1,181.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

