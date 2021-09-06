Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $198.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

