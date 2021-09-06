Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $8.53 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.53 or 0.00016248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $18.16 million and $1.24 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,840 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.