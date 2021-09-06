Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,904 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.