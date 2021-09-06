Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 19,909 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

