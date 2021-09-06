Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 1,534 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.