Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.