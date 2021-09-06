Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $416.57. 3,743,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.38 and a 200 day moving average of $385.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

