Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,735,000. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. 6,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,508. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.