CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $16.39 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.39 or 0.00031114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $85,798.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,592.71 or 0.99837359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001531 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.