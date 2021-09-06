Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $547,243.07

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $547,243.07 and approximately $935.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

