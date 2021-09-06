Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $805,993.24 and $4,769.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00153931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00211321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,507,405 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.