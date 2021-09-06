CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading Up 7.4%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 33,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 120,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

