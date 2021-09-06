CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 324,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 202.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,206.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 76,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

